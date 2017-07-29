More Politics News

GOP Illinois state representative won't seek re-election

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 5:23 PM

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.

Illinois state Rep. Barbara Wheeler says she is not seeking re-election next year.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports that the death of her mother and stress from the job are her reasons for the decision. Wheeler was first elected to the seat in 2012.

The Crystal Lake Republican represents Illinois' 64th House district says her mother was very involved in family life and her death left a void. That's made balancing family life and work difficult.

Wheeler also says pushing for change in Springfield is a tough. She opposed the House voting to increase taxes during the state's budget crisis and called out Republican colleagues who voted with Democrats.

She says a younger generation of leaders is needed. Wheeler said she has not given much thought to plans after her term.

