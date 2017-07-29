More Politics News

Rhode Island state beaches free Sunday on Governor's Bay Day

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 4:25 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Parking at all Rhode Island state beaches will be free for the annual Governor's Bay Day.

Gov. Gina Raimondo declared Sunday the 29th Governor's Bay Day.

In addition to free parking at all state beaches, people are allowed to fish Rhode Island's saltwaters without a license.

Round-trip fares on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses to South County beaches are waived.

Raimondo calls it one of her favorite Rhode Island traditions.

Janet Coit, director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, calls Narragansett Bay the lifeblood of Rhode Island. She says Bay Day provides an opportunity to highlight progress in cleaning up the bay and celebrating the vitality of local waters.

