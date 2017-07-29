More Politics News

Killer's body removed from Connecticut veterans cemetery

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 4:20 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.

A state official says the body of a man convicted of fatally stabbing three people in 1972 has been removed from the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Emily Hein recently told the New Haven Register (http://bit.ly/2u7IBsq ) that Guillermo Aillon's body was exhumed from the cemetery July 3. Hein did not say where the body was taken.

The removal came after the Register reported last year that Aillon was illegally buried at the cemetery. Federal law bans people sentenced to life in prison for capital crimes from being buried in veterans cemeteries that receive federal funding.

Aillon died in 2014 while serving a 75-year prison sentence for murdering his estranged wife and her parents in North Haven. He was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

