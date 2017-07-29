More Politics News

Russia derides Tillerson statement on sanctions

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer

July 29, 2017 3:53 PM

WASHINGTON

An attempt by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to portray recently passed Russian sanctions legislation as a sign Americans want Russia to improve relations with the U.S. has been derided by Moscow.

In a statement released Saturday, Tillerson said overwhelming congressional votes in favor of the sanctions showed "the strong will of the American people to see Russia take steps to improve relations with the United States." He added that he hoped future U.S.-Russia cooperation would make the sanctions unnecessary at some point.

In response, Russia's Embassy in Washington said the statement "cannot but raise eyebrows." It said in a series of tweets that pressure does not work with Russia and that sanctions will not improve relations.

The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump will sign the legislation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video