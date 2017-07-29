More Politics News

Freeman chosen as permanent police chief for Bay St Louis

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 3:39 PM

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss.

Bay St. Louis has removed the interim tag in front of Darren Freeman's title.

WLOX-TV reports the Bay St. Louis City Council on Friday unanimously ratified Darren Freeman's selection as permanent police chief.

Bay St. Louis hired Freeman in January, but gave him the interim title until a new mayor and council could be elected. The leadership determined Freeman is the right man to oversee the city's police force.

Freeman came to Bay St. Louis after a 23-year-career with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

