Judge allows media to intervene in courthouse shooting case

A judge will allow a Utah media coalition to enter a wrongful death lawsuit to push for the release of video of a fatal police shooting inside a federal courthouse.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2v9OQQx) U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary decided Thursday the group of 10 organizations including The Associated Press can intervene.
Federal attorneys want to use the video as part of their defense against a lawsuit filed over the death of 25-year-old Siale Angilau, but want to file it under seal due to public safety concerns.
The media outlets say the 2014 shooting raises questions about police use of force and should be public.
Authorities say Angilau was shot by a U.S. marshal after lunging at a witness with a pen during his racketeering trial.
