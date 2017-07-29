West Virginia governor investigating why state missed audit

The chief of staff for West Virginia's Democratic governor says the office is investigating why the state has missed a deadline for a federal audit that led to sanctions for its public universities.
Multiple media outlets report Gov. Jim Justice's chief of staff Nick Casey said the office is trying to find out what happened and "determine accountability."
Agencies that use federal funds have to submit information to the federal government each year. The state compiles the information and sends it to the federal government. But state officials missed the deadline, and the U.S. Department of Education handed down sanctions that mean the state's public universities will have to front $245 million for student financial aid.
The Register-Herald reports it is the third time state officials have missed the deadline.
Comments