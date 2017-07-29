More Politics News

Incoming Homeland Security secretary has served 3 presidents

By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

July 29, 2017 2:47 PM

SAN DIEGO

Elaine Duke — who's set to become acting U.S. homeland secretary on Monday — has the rare distinction of serving in high-level positions in three administrations.

She was DHS undersecretary for management from 2008 to 2010, tapped by President George W. Bush and kept on by President Barack Obama. After she headed a business consulting firm in the Washington area for seven years, President Donald Trump nominated her to return to government as deputy secretary. The Senate approved her appointment without a hitch.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who was named Trump's chief of staff on Friday, said at a conference last week that Duke was "a wonderful woman" with deep experience in government. He said her biggest assignment as the department's No. 2 official was to bring more efficiency.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video