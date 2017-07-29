It's not always "You're fired" when Trump forces people out

FILE - In this July 21, 2017, file photo, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer walks down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building towards the White House in Washington. Then-real estate developer Donald Trump shot to national fame as a reality television star on “The Apprentice” with the snappy tagline: “You’re fired!” But when it comes to real life, now-president Trump often makes other people do the dirty work _ or shames those he wants out into quitting themselves. Spicer announced his resignation after six months on the job. He quit after Trump tapped New York financier Anthony Scaramucci to serve as White House communications director. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo