More Politics News

Gordon is Alabama National Guard's first female leader

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 2:01 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A woman, for the first time, has been named the new leader of the Alabama National Guard.

In a change of command ceremony Saturday at the Guard's headquarters in Montgomery, Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon was recognized. Gov. Kay Ivey announced June 17 that Gordon would replace Maj. Gen. Perry Smith, who is retiring after 6½ years in the post.

Al.com reports Ivey said during the ceremony that, "Sometimes, you know, the best man for a job is a woman."

Gordon officially takes command Tuesday.

Gordon was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Alabama Army National Guard in 1981 and has served in multiple command roles throughout the state.

She holds bachelor's degrees from Birmingham-Southern College and Auburn University and a master's in education administration from Auburn University at Montgomery.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video