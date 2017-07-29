Gordon is Alabama National Guard's first female leader

A woman, for the first time, has been named the new leader of the Alabama National Guard.
In a change of command ceremony Saturday at the Guard's headquarters in Montgomery, Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon was recognized. Gov. Kay Ivey announced June 17 that Gordon would replace Maj. Gen. Perry Smith, who is retiring after 6½ years in the post.
Al.com reports Ivey said during the ceremony that, "Sometimes, you know, the best man for a job is a woman."
Gordon officially takes command Tuesday.
Gordon was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Alabama Army National Guard in 1981 and has served in multiple command roles throughout the state.
She holds bachelor's degrees from Birmingham-Southern College and Auburn University and a master's in education administration from Auburn University at Montgomery.
