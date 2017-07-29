Man shot by Muncie police convicted of battery, drug charges

A 54-year-old Muncie man shot by police in 2016 was convicted on drug and battery charges stemming from the incident.
The Muncie Star Press reports a jury on Friday found William Oliver Jackson Jr. guilty of aggravated battery and a felony heroin dealing charge.
Muncie police pulled over Jackson in May 2016. But Jackson sped away while an officer was standing on a side rail of his van.
The officer shot Jackson in the arm, but broke his collar bone when Jackson swerved, throwing him from the van. Jackson and two others were arrested a short time later. More than 30 grams of heroin were recovered from the van.
Jackson could face 30 or more years in prison at sentencing.
