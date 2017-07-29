Baton Rouge woman convicted of stealing benefits

A 54-year-old Baton Rouge woman has pleaded guilty to stealing Social Security benefits meant for her mother.
Acting U.S. Attorney Corey R. Amundson, in a news release Friday, said Lucille Williams entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick.
Amundson's office says Williams submitted reports to the Social Security Administration falsely stating that her mother was alive and that she used the payments for her mother's care and support. As a result, prosecutors said Williams illegally collected almost $80,000.
A sentencing date has not been set.
