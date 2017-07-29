More Politics News

Minnesota professor hopes to overcome political divide

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:40 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

A University of Minnesota professor is among those on a mission to mend the hostility between critics and supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Minnesota Daily reports that Family Social Science Professor William Doherty is on a tour to promote dialogue this summer in an attempt to find common ground.

The tour has been dubbed the One America Bus Tour. It's in collaboration with New York-based bipartisan advocacy group Better Angels.

Doherty says the events include training on how to have constructive conversations and how to reduce stereotyped thinking. He hopes participants leave with a better understanding of opposing viewpoints.

The program launched in Ohio on July 4 and has traveled to Tennessee, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Doherty says he hopes to one day establish chapters in every U.S. state.

