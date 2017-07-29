More Politics News

Ex-Wisconsin military who are transgender worry about ban

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:20 AM

MADISON, Wis.

President Donald Trump's decision to reinstate a ban on transgender service members has left some Wisconsin military personnel who transitioned feeling disappointed and even fearful of what may come next.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Trump said the decision was made to prevent disruption and cut back on medical costs.

A study last year by RAND Corp. found that transgender military personnel have little to no impact on military readiness or medical costs.

Sheri Swokowski of DeForest served in the Wisconsin National Guard for nearly 25 years. She waited until after she retired from the military to make her gender transition.

She's since gotten a job as a civilian senior analyst at the Pentagon. Swokowski says if the civilian side can work with transgender individuals, the military should be able to do the same.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video