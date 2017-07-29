More Politics News

Flooding emergency in northern West Virginia

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:07 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for parts of northern West Virginia with flooding from heavy rains.

Counties included in the Saturday morning declaration are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison.

According to the governor's office, state and county emergency officials are evacuating some areas and the West Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to help.

The National Weather Service reports that between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen over a flood warning area, including Morgantown, with many roads closed Saturday morning.

The service says rain is letting up but streams will flow over their banks through early afternoon.

The Wheeling Intelligencer and News-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2tM5UbX ) authorities recovered a body from the Ohio River they believe is a teenager missing in last weekend's flooding.

