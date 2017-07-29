NYC to at-home pet boarders: Legally, you're in the doghouse

In this Thursday, July 27, 2017, photo, Tanoopa Jaikaran walks with Mimosa, a 9-year old pit bull mix in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. Jaikaran left a marketing job last year to start a dog-walking and pet-sitting business. In New York and elsewhere, pet-boarding rules have gotten new attention with the rise of apps. The popular Rover and a former rival, DogVacay, were among the top five highest-funded “pet tech” start-ups in the last five years, according to CB Insights, which tracks venture capital. Mary Altaffer AP Photo