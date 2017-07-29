Flood warnings issued in and around DC

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for the District of Columbia and surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia.
Heavy rains have caused several waterways to flood Saturday, including Rock Creek in the District.
There have been no major reports of damage or loss of life.
The weather service is also issuing warnings in the area that the rain-drenched ground is causing shallow-rooted trees to topple over, even without a strong wind.
The Washington Mystics women's basketball team had to postpone a game Friday at the Verizon Center because of a leak in the roof.
The flood warnings and flash flood warnings are scheduled to end by Saturday afternoon.
Comments