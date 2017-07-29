Monroe Police get $467K grant to fund computers, alarms

A $467,000 grant will help the Monroe Police Department fund new equipment purchases to help fight violent crime.
The News-Star reports the Victim of Crimes Act grant will fund 150 body cameras — one for every officer. Chief Quentin Holmes, who's retiring at the end of July, says the cameras will provide real-time footage when officers arrive at the scene of certain incidents, such as those involving domestic violence, pending privacy concerns.
In addition, he says 100 new computers will be purchased for patrol officers, a total mapping station that will provide 3-D crime scene photos and 10 portable alarms for crime victims will also be funded through the grant.
The Monroe Police Department provided $116,985 in matching dollars from capital funds left over following the purchase of new Tahoes.
Comments