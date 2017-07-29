More Politics News

Stop trashing that plastic: DeSoto extends recycling program

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 10:39 AM

HERNANDO, Miss.

Mississippi's fastest-growing county is extending its recycling program.

The Commercial Appeal reports that starting Oct. 1, DeSoto County will provide curbside pickup of recyclable items in unincorporated areas.

The service is already available in cities within the county — Southaven and Hernando.

Ray Laughter, the county's director of environmental services, says DeSoto will be the third of Mississippi's 82 counties to offer curbside recycling outside city limits. It will be the first county in the state to offer full recycling in all areas.

