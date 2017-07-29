More Politics News

Hattiesburg Police get grant to help fight DUIs

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 10:36 AM

PURVIS, Miss.

The Hattiesburg Police Department has received a grant to help in its fight against motorists who drive drunk.

The Mississippi Office of Highway Safety recently gave the department a $66,504 grant aimed at reducing the number of alcohol-related fatalities from five in 2015 to three by the end of 2018, and the number of alcohol-related injuries from nine to six in that same time period.

The Hattiesburg-American reports the grant will allow the department to hire a full-time DUI officer to help with those goals.

Department spokeswoman Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell says some of the strategies that will be implemented include 10 checkpoints, eight saturation patrols and four education outreach activities or presentations.

The grant period begins Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2018.

