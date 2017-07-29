Capitol Watch: New license plates; no e-cigs in schools

Veterans in New York state will soon have new license plates honoring their service.
Two plates will read "Veteran of the Iraq War" or "Veteran of the Afghanistan War" for those who served in those conflicts. A third plate will recognize the veterans' service organization AMVETS, also known as American Veterans.
Another new license plate available to every motorist will celebrate the Appalachian Trail.
The new plates are among many new initiatives, programs and laws coming to New York as Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs into law dozens of bills passed by the Legislature earlier this year.
Other new laws ban electronic cigarettes in schools and honor a state trooper who was killed while assisting a motorist last year and a night watchman who died in a 1911 state Capitol fire.
