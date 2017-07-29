The Latest: Flotilla departs to counter anti-migrant boat

People hold flags which read: Closed for Racists, Open for Refugees, as they take part in a demonstration titled, City Flotilla, at Sea Against Racism, to protest against the scheduled arrival of the C Star, a ship that an anti-immigrant group has chartered to try and halt migrant arrivals to Europe from Africa and elsewhere, in Catania, Sicily Island, Italy, Saturday, July 29, 2017. ANSA via AP Orietta Scardino