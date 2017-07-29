More Politics News

Ohio law enforcement agencies create zones for internet buys

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 9:47 AM

AKRON, Ohio

Two northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have created safety zones where people buying and selling items on the internet can meet.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tKbxaw ) the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Springfield Township Police Department in Summit County are following a national trend in creating safety zones after highly publicized instances of people being robbed and killed while exchanging cash for goods sold on the internet.

The sheriff's office safety spot is in the visitor's lot of the county jail in Akron. A large sign says the area is under surveillance and has a camera trained on that location.

Springfield Township's safety zone is outside the police department. It's also monitored by a surveillance camera.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video