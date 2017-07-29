White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino, left, walks with former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus steps off Air Force One as they arrive Friday, July 28, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump says Homeland Secretary John Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.
Homeland security secretary replaces Priebus at White House

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

July 29, 2017 2:43 AM

WASHINGTON

The tenure of Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff has ended after six months.

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Friday that he's replacing the former Republican Party chairman with the secretary of homeland security, John Kelly.

Priebus says he offered his resignation after Trump indicated he wanted to go in a different direction.

Kelly is a retired Marine Corps general and could bring military-style discipline to a White House undercut by insider quarrels.

Priebus had been a frequent target of rumors about his job security amid infighting and confusion within the White House and a long whisper campaign by Trump allies. Then, on Thursday, he was assailed in a remarkable and profane public rebuke by Trump's newly appointed White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

