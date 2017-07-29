In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves with his son Hussain Nawaz, right, outside the premises of the Joint Investigation Team, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan's Supreme Court in a unanimous decision has asked the country's anti-corruption body to file corruption charges against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and daughter for concealing their assets.
Pakistan party holds meeting to consider PM successor

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 1:47 AM

ISLAMABAD

A top leader from the ruling party of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says a meeting of the party's lawmakers has been convened to consider who will be the country's next premier.

The move comes after Sharif's disqualification by the Pakistan Supreme Court over what Raja Zafarul Haq calls a "trivial allegation." Haq said Sharif will attend Saturday's meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League party.

Pakistan has been without a prime minister since the Supreme Court removed Sharif from office Friday, claiming he had not been "truthful and honest."

The ruling plunged Pakistan into political turmoil, although judges asked the country's figurehead president to "ensure continuation of the democratic process."

In 2016, documents leaked from a Panama-based law firm indicated Sharif's sons owned several offshore companies.

