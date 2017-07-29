Sewage system failures plague Mexican tourist destinations

In this June 27, 2017 photo, a green layer of sludge covers a canal in Xochimilco, in Mexico City. A late July report by the Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana

UAM), in collaboration with local NGO Controla tu Gobierno, indicates that most of the water being fed into Xochimilco’s canals comes from a water treatment plant known as Cerro de la Estrella, whose output contains “a high level of fecal coliform that indicate sewage.”