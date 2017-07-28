New Mexico Supreme Court sued over pre-trial detention rules

The New Mexico Supreme Court is being sued over its recently issued pre-trial detention rules that allow defendants to be held without chance of bond.
The Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2v7VtCG ) reports that a group that includes five state legislators and the Bail Bonds Association of New Mexico filed the lawsuit Friday.
The suit seeks injunctive relief and damages plus a preliminary injunction to block the Supreme Court rules pending outcome of the litigation.
According to the lawsuit, the state's high court has restricted "the liberty of presumptively innocent defendants without offering the one alternative to substantial pre-trial deprivations that the Constitution expressly protects — monetary bail."
The Journal reports state Sens. Richard Martinez, Bill Sharer and Craig Brandt plus state Reps. Bill Rehm and Carl Trujillo are plaintiffs in the suit.
