3 Republicans vying for congressional seat to debate

Republican candidates vying for the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz are set to debate topics ranging from health care to religious freedom Friday night.
The three candidates set to face off are Provo Mayor John Curtis, former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and Tanner Ainge, investment adviser and son of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge.
The event in Provo is hosted by the Hinckley Institute of Politics and The Salt Lake Tribune. It will be moderated by Tribune editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce and Hinckley Institute director Jason Perry.
Other debate topics include public lands and foreign relations.
The three candidates will face off in a Republican primary election Aug 15. The winner will go up against Democratic physician Kathie Allen in November.
They are all running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by Chaffetz, a Republican who served as chairman of the powerful House Governmental Oversight Committee
Chaffetz made a surprise decision to step down at the end of last month less than halfway through his new term to spend more time with his family.
He left an enticing open seat that attracted a crowded field competing in what's considered one of the most conservative congressional districts in the nation.
