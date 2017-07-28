FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus.
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus. Susan Walsh AP Photo
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus. Susan Walsh AP Photo

More Politics News

Trump pushes out Priebus, names DHS' Kelly WH chief of staff

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 5:06 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted: "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American."

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and "dedication to his country."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal

View More Video