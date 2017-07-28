More Politics News

Pennsylvania sheriff accused of sex harassment resigns

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 5:04 PM

LANCASTER, Pa.

A Pennsylvania sheriff accused of sending pornographic emails to a subordinate has resigned, ending a yearlong effort by local and state officials to remove him from office.

LNP reports (http://bit.ly/2tQEhlK ) Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese is resigning effective July 31.

A judge was supposed to decide Friday whether the 59-year-old could return to his job more than a year after taking a voluntary leave of absence.

Reese's lawyer says in a letter obtained by LNP that Reese has decided to resign.

State lawmakers in April authorized an investigation Reese that could've led to the first impeachment of a state official since 1994.

A county deputy sheriff filed a complaint in July 2016 against Reese, claiming he sent her explicit messages.

County commissioners have said Reese admitted sending pornographic and inappropriate emails to the deputy.

