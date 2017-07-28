Officer acquitted in police shooting of unarmed suspect

Cleveland police officer Alan Buford, center, sits with defense attorneys Brian Moriarty, left, and Henry Hilow at Cleveland Municipal Court, in Cleveland, Friday, July 28, 2017. Buford, who fatally shot an unarmed burglary suspect, was acquitted of a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide. A Cleveland Municipal Court judge found Buford not guilty of the charge Friday. Cleveland.com via AP Adam Ferrise