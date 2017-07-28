Italian officials OK deal to avoid water rationing in Rome

A view of the shore of Lake Bracciano, about 35 kilometers northwest of Rome, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Rome area’s governor last week ordered no more water drawn from Lake Bracciano, which supplies much of the Italian capital, raising risk for staggered water supply shutdowns as long as eight hours daily in alternating neighborhoods. Scarce rain and chronically leaky aqueducts have combined this summer to hurt farmers in much of Italy and put Romans at risk for drastic water rationing starting later this week. Andrew Medichini AP Photo