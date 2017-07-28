Women help deflate a balloon with a painting of the United States Constitution during the first day of the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Readington Township, N.J.
Balloon festival takes to skies near Trump golf course

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 3:48 PM

READINGTON, N.J.

A balloon with a painting of the U.S. Constitution is among those that will fly in the skies near President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course during a festival this weekend.

The 35th annual New Jersey Festival of Ballooning starts Friday at the Solberg Airport in Readington. That's about seven miles from Trump's Bedminster golf course.

Organizers had to plan for the possibility of flight restrictions and other security concerns from a potential presidential visit. Trump has a home on the golf course.

Trump is not scheduled to be there this weekend. There is a flight restriction in place from Aug. 3 to 20 that means planes can't land or takeoff from the airport.

The festival includes hundreds of balloons and musical performances from Pat Benatar, George Thorogood and Plain White T's.

