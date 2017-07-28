More Politics News

Arizona response muted after McCain's 'no' on health bill

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 3:29 PM

PHOENIX

Sen. John McCain sent shockwaves through the Senate early Friday morning when he cast the deciding vote rejecting the GOP's heath care effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Reaction in red state Arizona has been more muted.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey says he is disappointed Congress was recessing without a health care solution. But he agreed with McCain that the proposed bill was not right for Arizona.

Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar used Twitter to express general frustration with the Senate's inaction. But he refrained from criticizing the 80-year old ailing McCain.

McCain returned to the Senate earlier this week after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Despite making a decisive vote for opening debate on the measure, the Arizona senator's ultimate "no" vote effectively killed the legislation called the "skinny repeal" bill.

