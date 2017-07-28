Ex-speaker's lawyers say US Supreme Court should review case

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver's lawyers say he should not face retrial in his corruption case — at least until the U.S. Supreme Court reviews it.
The lawyers say in a Thursday appeals court filing Silver's case "is an excellent vehicle" for the high court to provide further guidance to lower courts.
Silver is a 73-year-old Democrat. He originally was convicted in a $5 million scheme and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Two weeks ago the appeals court reversed Silver's public-corruption conviction. But it decided there's enough evidence to support a retrial.
Silver's lawyers still say there's not enough evidence.
Since the decision was built on the Supreme Court's opinion in a different case, Silver's lawyers want the high court to weigh in on his case.
