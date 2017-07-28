Man files multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Seattle mayor

The man whose lawsuit pushed Seattle Mayor Ed Murray out of this year's mayoral race says the city owes him for defamatory statements made by the mayor and his surrogates.
The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports (http://bit.ly/2v4IlP9 ) lawyers for Delvonn Heckard say he is owed between $1 million-$3 million in a claim filed Tuesday.
The lawyers say Murray "falsely and defamatorily accused Mr. Heckard, a gay man, of participating in an anti-gay right wing conspiracy along with other victims."
Murray's office forwarded a comment request to the city's finance office, which said it does not comment on open claims.
Murray announced in May his decision not to seek a second term in office after Heckard sued him, claiming the mayor paid him for sex in the 1980s. Heckard later withdrew the lawsuit.
