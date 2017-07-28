Colombia: Temporary status for some Venezuelans amid crisis

FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, a man stands over the crowd waiting to cross the border into Colombia through the Simon Bolivar bridge in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela. Colombia said Friday, July 28, 2017, it will grant temporary legal status to more than 150,000 Venezuelans who entered the country legally and overstayed their visas, due to the deteriorating political and economic crisis in their home country. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo