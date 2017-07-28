The Latest: US veep talks with Venezuelan opposition leader

In this Monday, July 24, 2017 photo, a demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simon Bolivar is silhouetted against a national flag during a tribute to those killed in the recent wave of anti-government protests, in Caracas, Venezuela. The most recent violence drove the death toll from nearly four months of unrest above 100 Thursday, July 27. Most of the dead in anti-government protests that began in early April have been young men killed by gunfire. Fernando Llano AP Photo