Report: Minnesota should review sports facility rent prices

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:43 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

A report from the Minnesota Legislative Auditor's Office shows the Minnesota State High School League is calling for lower rental prices for the venues they use to host tournaments.

KSTP-TV reports the auditor's office is encouraging lawmakers to take a closer look at the use of Minnesota's stadiums.

There is no cost for using Target Field or the U.S. Bank Stadium, but the league pays to use many other facilities. It cost more than $460,000 to use various University of Minnesota facilities in fiscal year 2017.

A university spokesman says the school would be burdened with the cost of hosting high school tournaments if it allowed the league to have free access.

Republican Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth says the Legislature should give more guidance to the different facilities on how to handle high school sports.

