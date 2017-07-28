More Politics News

Mississippi having sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:33 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi is having its annual sales tax holiday.

On Friday and Saturday, shoppers won't have to pay the 7 percent state sales tax on shoes and clothing that cost less than $100 per item.

Legislators set the tax-free weekend a few years ago to give people a break on back-to-school shopping. Several other states, including Alabama, have sales tax holidays.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue website has a description of items that are eligible for the two-day tax break.

Jeans, shorts and Scout uniforms are eligible. Backpacks and accessories such as headbands and jewelry are not.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal

View More Video