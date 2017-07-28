Mississippi having sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday

Mississippi is having its annual sales tax holiday.
On Friday and Saturday, shoppers won't have to pay the 7 percent state sales tax on shoes and clothing that cost less than $100 per item.
Legislators set the tax-free weekend a few years ago to give people a break on back-to-school shopping. Several other states, including Alabama, have sales tax holidays.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue website has a description of items that are eligible for the two-day tax break.
Jeans, shorts and Scout uniforms are eligible. Backpacks and accessories such as headbands and jewelry are not.
