Russia's new ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Alekseevich Nebenzia, right, presents his credentials to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, at United Nations headquarters, Friday, July 28, 2017.
Russia's new ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Alekseevich Nebenzia, right, presents his credentials to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, at United Nations headquarters, Friday, July 28, 2017. United Nations via AP Eskinder Debebe
Russia's new ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Alekseevich Nebenzia, right, presents his credentials to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, at United Nations headquarters, Friday, July 28, 2017. United Nations via AP Eskinder Debebe

More Politics News

Russia's new UN envoy: World faces 'unprecedented threats'

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:26 PM

UNITED NATIONS

Russia's new envoy to the United Nations has taken up his post saying that the world is being confronted by "unprecedented threats and challenges" and Moscow is committed to human rights.

Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia presented his credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday. He said that as a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia "will continue contributing constructively to addressing those challenges together with the international community."

Guterres stressed the importance of "effective cooperation" between the U.N. and Russia. He praised Nebenzia's predecessor, Vitaly Churkin, who died in February, as a "brilliant" diplomat.

Nebenzia later told a General Assembly meeting on terrorism that the world needs to work together against extremists and extremist groups, especially "foreign terrorist fighters."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal

View More Video