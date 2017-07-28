More Politics News

7 plead guilty to food stamp fraud in South Carolina

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:26 PM

YORK, S.C.

Seven people have pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud in South Carolina.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported the women pleaded guilty Thursday in York to more than $20,000 in food stamp fraud at a store.

The women were ordered to repay the money by the end of the year to avoid two years of probation. The amounts ranged from about $2,000 to $5,000.

The owners of the Daily Express mart in Rock Hill pleaded guilty to federal charges last year.

The guilty pleas are the latest in a state and federal crackdown on a scam involving cash payoffs for purchases of cigarettes, gas and beer. South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Sam Jones says food stamps can be used only to buy non-prepared food and no cash should be returned.

