Obama-era retirement savings program for workers gets the ax

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio listen as President Barack Obama gives his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. In the address, Obama unveiled a new program called "myRA," for "my IRA." The government savings program designed to get more people to put away money for retirement is being killed the Treasury Department said, Friday, July 28, 2017. The U.S. Treasury Department says that the program was too costly and that demand was “extremely low.” Charles Dharapak, File AP Photo