AP: Juvenile life ruling affects some with parole option

ADVANCE FOR USE WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Friday, May 26, 2017 shows a hallway inside the Franklin Correctional Center in Bunn, N.C. A 2016 Supreme Court decision triggering new sentences for inmates serving mandatory life without parole for crimes committed as minors has had a far greater effect: The ruling is prompting lawyers to apply its fundamental logic _ that it's cruel and unusual to lock teens up for life _ to a larger population of prisoners: those whose sentences technically include a parole provision but who stand little chance of getting out. Gerry Broome AP Photo