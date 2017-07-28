State orders review of RI Training School after violence

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered a complete review of a juvenile detention center after a chaotic disturbance left eight people injured.
The Cranston-area Rhode Island Training School was the site of a violent attack Wednesday night that hospitalized at least four staffers at the center. WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2v5VbfS ) the violent outbreak is the third time this year that state police had to be called to the juvenile center.
Workers complain they're understaffed and under-protected. They're not allowed to carry pepper spray or use body armor.
According to the union, three workers are off the job due to work related injuries. Raimondo has called for the director of the state's Department of Children, Youth, and Families to take a hard look at the Training School.
Comments