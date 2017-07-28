Hassan calls for Democrats, Republicans to fix health care

New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation called on both parties to fix "Obamacare" after the dramatic rejection early Friday of a Republican proposal.
All Democrats were joined by GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona in defeating a bill that would have erased several parts of the law signed by President Barack Obama. Following rejection of two broader GOP repeal plans earlier in the week, the vote cast doubt on whether divided Senate Republicans can advance any health bill.
"Now, it is time for Republicans and Democrats to come together and get to work on improving and building upon the Affordable Care Act in order to bring down health care costs for hard-working people," Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she was "very relieved that, for the time being, healthcare repeal has been set aside."
"Republican leadership, through a reckless and partisan process, came dangerously close to undermining healthcare for millions of Americans and tens of thousands of Granite Staters," she said. "It's time for Republican leadership to finally abandon their attempts to repeal healthcare and begin working across the aisle to improve the Affordable Care Act."
Rep. Annie Kuster called the vote a "win for the American people who are tired of partisan politics getting in the way of real solutions."
"I urge my Republican colleagues to abandon their focus on repealing the ACA and instead come to the table in good faith to improve our healthcare system so that everyone is able to access quality, affordable health insurance," she said in a statement.
