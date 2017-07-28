Collins votes 'no' on final GOP effort to repeal 'Obamacare'

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is earning praise from her Maine colleague for bucking her party on health care this week.
Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine said that in his public life he's never seen the type of courage displayed by Collins and fellow Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The three voted "no" early Friday on Republicans' final effort to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care reform law.
King said in a statement on social media that "it's easy to stand up to your opponents, but it's hard to stand up to your friends."
He said it's now time for a bipartisan effort to change the Affordable Care Act to make health care more affordable and accessible.
Comments