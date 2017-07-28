Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine heads to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017, while the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine heads to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017, while the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine heads to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017, while the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

More Politics News

Collins votes 'no' on final GOP effort to repeal 'Obamacare'

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 10:39 AM

WASHINGTON

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is earning praise from her Maine colleague for bucking her party on health care this week.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine said that in his public life he's never seen the type of courage displayed by Collins and fellow Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The three voted "no" early Friday on Republicans' final effort to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care reform law.

King said in a statement on social media that "it's easy to stand up to your opponents, but it's hard to stand up to your friends."

He said it's now time for a bipartisan effort to change the Affordable Care Act to make health care more affordable and accessible.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal

View More Video