Ex-trooper sentenced convicted of forging dead judge's name

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 11:05 AM

PITTSBURGH

A retired Pennsylvania state trooper convicted of forging a dead judge's signature to avoid paying part of his pension to his ex-wife will spend nearly four years in prison.

Fifty-one-year-old Steven Grados, of Monongahela, was convicted in February of federal charges, including forgery and counterfeiting a federal court seal. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports Thursday (http://bit.ly/2w68ydi ) that Grados was sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $7,500.

According to information presented at trial, Grados created fraudulent court orders on two occasions and mailed them to the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System, directing the office to stop paying his ex-wife a portion of his pension.

Jurors found that Grados forged the judge's signature on the documents.

