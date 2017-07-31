2 Montana inmates seek new sentences for murders from age 17

Two Montana inmates want their lengthy prison sentences reduced after the U.S. Supreme Court banned mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juvenile offenders.
Derrick Steilman is serving a 100-year prison sentence for a man's beating death in 1996, when Steilman was 17. He is asking the state Supreme Court to rule that he is eligible for parole or for a new sentencing hearing.
The other inmate, Steven Wayne Keith, wants to delay his own appeal until Steilman's case is decided. Keith received three consecutive life sentences for killing a family during a robbery in 1985, when he was 17.
Montana abolished juvenile life-without-parole sentences in 2007. However, judges have the discretion to suspend parole-eligible sentences and make offenders serve out their terms.
That hasn't happened in the case of a juvenile offender.
