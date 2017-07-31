5 former teen offenders free in Nevada after changes in law

This undated photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections in 2017 shows Michael Domingues, 40, who is serving life without parole at Southern Desert Correctional Center outside Las Vegas. Domingues was 16 years old when he strangled his 24-year-old neighbor in Las Vegas and stabbed her 4-year-old son to death in October 1993. He was 17 when he was convicted of double murder and sentenced to be executed. His sentence was converted in 2010 to life without parole. Domingues and his lawyer, Lisa Rasmussen, want the Nevada Supreme Court to rule him constitutionally entitled to a new sentencing hearing at which he could argue that juvenile offenders are too neurologically and psychologically immature to face a lifetime behind bars. A ruling is pending. Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)